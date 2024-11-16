Nations League scandal
Mexico coach insists on handshakes despite blood cut
Terrible scenes in the North and Central American Nations League! During Honduras' 2:0 win against Mexico, guest coach Javier Aguirre was hit on the head by a beer can - and yet, covered in blood, he insisted on shaking hands with his counterpart.
It was seconds after the final whistle: Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was walking towards Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda after the 2-0 defeat when a beer can suddenly hit him on the head - and it even burst on his head due to the force. It was one of several thrown objects that flew from the stands onto the pitch.
Nevertheless, Aguirre was not fazed, only flinched for a moment and continued on his way with a firm leg. While the "El Tri" medical team tried to stop the bleeding, the coach thanked almost every member of the opposing team. It was only in the catacombs that he finally received treatment.
"Concacaf condemns the act of violence"
The North and Central American association immediately responded in an official statement: "Concacaf strongly condemns the act of violence that occurred after the final whistle of the Nations League match between the national teams of Honduras and Mexico, in which Mexico's head coach Javier Aguirre was hit by a projectile thrown onto the pitch from the stands. The safety of the teams and fans is a priority for Concacaf. This type of violent behavior has no place in soccer. The incident will now be referred to the Concacaf Disciplinary Commission for further review and investigation."
The second leg between Honduras and Mexico will take place in Toluca on Wednesday night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.