Mexico coach insists on handshakes despite blood cut

"Concacaf condemns the act of violence"

The North and Central American association immediately responded in an official statement: "Concacaf strongly condemns the act of violence that occurred after the final whistle of the Nations League match between the national teams of Honduras and Mexico, in which Mexico's head coach Javier Aguirre was hit by a projectile thrown onto the pitch from the stands. The safety of the teams and fans is a priority for Concacaf. This type of violent behavior has no place in soccer. The incident will now be referred to the Concacaf Disciplinary Commission for further review and investigation."