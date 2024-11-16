Already as many “podiums” as last year

Katharina Huber was eliminated, but at least she was uninjured during her spectacular take-off. Katharina Truppe (19th) described her run as a "flop". And Katharina Gallhuber dropped back to 25th place with a botched second run. Others from the nine-strong team did not qualify for the final. So there is a lot of (build-up) work to be done in the short time until the home slalom in Gurgl next Saturday.