“Sami” is now floating on cloud nine twice over

"No unhappy players in the team"

Things have also been going well in sporting terms for weeks, with Sahin-Radlinger keeping a clean sheet three times in the last five league games. In particular, the 32-year-old shone with three top saves in the last 1:0 win in Wolfsberg. The start was anything but easy, and not just for "Sami", who came to Favoriten from Almere in the summer. Christian Früchtl, who moved to Lecce in Serie A for a transfer fee of around one million euros, left big shoes to fill in the box. This was followed by the bitter exit in the European Cup qualifiers and the defeat in the league opener at BW Linz. "That wasn't easy to take. We had a lot of new signings and weren't well-rehearsed. It took time to develop the confidence and mentality. The character in the team is outstanding, we don't have any nasties and we also do a lot of activities off the pitch such as bowling, go-karting and padel tennis."