Hirschbühl: “Wouldn’t want to finish 30th!”

But the effort paid off. His return to the slopes had actually been planned for March. However, the slalom in Kranjska Gora was canceled and Manuel Feller won the small crystal globe. Now the time has come in Finland. The pain is a thing of the past. "It feels like an eternity. But I've always told myself I'd rather have the 1,000 days than not at all. There were times when I doubted a lot, but for a good six months now I've felt that I could do it again and lo and behold, I'm ready," said Hirschbühl.