"Mitterer-Krampusse"

Lord of the masks: the calling of the carving king

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 11:05

The Krampus masks made by Carinthian Robert Mitterer (61) are coveted far beyond the country's borders. The "Krone" visited the passionate carver in his "spooky workshop" and looked over his shoulder as he made a mask.

Little Robert Mitterer's passion for carving began at the age of four: "There was a rootstock in a stream - and I saw a face in it. I then secretly stole a butter knife from the kitchen and carved my first mask," recalls the now 61-year-old during a visit to "Krone". Even then, it was clear to the man from Bad Kleinkirchheim that he had found his calling.

Robert Mitterer uses his chainsaw to conjure up the gruesome faces from blocks of Swiss stone pine. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Robert Mitterer uses his chainsaw to conjure up the gruesome faces from blocks of Swiss stone pine.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
He also uses the Miniflex. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
He also uses the Miniflex.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Inside his workshop in Patergassen, the masks are finally given their finishing touches. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Inside his workshop in Patergassen, the masks are finally given their finishing touches.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Employee David is responsible for the horns, eyes, teeth and fur. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Employee David is responsible for the horns, eyes, teeth and fur.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)

The enthusiasm for Krampus has also always been there. "Even though I was extremely scared as a child. As soon as I heard the bells, I locked myself in the toilet." Back then, however, the Krampus scene as it exists today was still a long way off. "It has only really developed and gained momentum in the last 30 years. The first masks in Carinthia were all influenced by East Tyrol, where people have always been very active when it comes to Perchten. But the look has changed dramatically over the years - away from the big, bulky masks."

Masks with cult status
And Robert Mitterer has played a major role in this development throughout the Alpine region. The 61-year-old, who graduated from Austria's only wood and stone sculpting school in Tyrol, is now one of the best and most sought-after carvers in the country - and beyond its borders. The typical "Mitterer grin" has also achieved cult status in Bavaria, Slovenia and Italy.

In addition to Krampus heads, disembodied witches also ensure a "pleasant" working atmosphere in the workshop (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
In addition to Krampus heads, disembodied witches also ensure a "pleasant" working atmosphere in the workshop
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)

Around 150 masks are produced in the workshop in Patergassen every year. "I only do the carving - my employee David is responsible for the horns, eyes, teeth and fur. My wife does the paintwork. She also does the bookkeeping. That way I can fully focus on my passion."

"Every mask bears my signature"
The artist, who has never had a plan B in his life (even during the difficult pandemic period), uses Swiss stone pine wood from Styria. The mask designs are heavily influenced by films. "The biggest influence in recent years has been the orcs from Lord of the Rings. But even if I follow the customer's wishes - every mask bears my typical signature."

On average, an original Mitterer work of art costs around 1000 euros. With special requests, the price increases due to higher material costs. "But we are very humane in this respect. Especially when I see that my masks are traded as an investment and are often sold for twice as much when used. The bottom line is that Krampus customs are all about emotions." Bad news for anyone interested: Robert Mitterer's order book is full for the next two years.

Krampus aus Leidenschaft
„Brauchtum muss leistbar bleiben“

Fabio Trezza is a prime example of a "Krampus" with heart and soul. "I was already fascinated as a child, I was never afraid and even hoped that he would take me with him." This passion has remained with the man from Villach (26) to this day. Even as a teenager, he walked through Carinthia as a dark figure. Eight years ago, the logistics expert finally founded his own Krampus association, the Dorfteufel St. Magdalen.

Fabio Trezza, chairman of the Dorfteufel St. Magdalen association, restoring a Krampus mask. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Fabio Trezza, chairman of the Dorfteufel St. Magdalen association, restoring a Krampus mask.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
From old to new: Fabio Trezza and his club vice president Mario Nageler restore up to 70 masks a year. (Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
From old to new: Fabio Trezza and his club vice president Mario Nageler restore up to 70 masks a year.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)

The 30-strong group has now made a name for itself across the country with its gloomy followers, their spooky Mitterer masks and spectacular performances - which is why more than 100 clubs from all over Austria wanted to take part in their own run on December 14 in Nötsch in the Gailtal valley. In the end, however, there was room for "only" 18 groups. Chairman Fabio and his deputy Mario Nageler are in Krampus mode all year round. In addition to their main jobs, they also restore masks in their small but excellent workshop in Feistritz/Drau.

"The best thing is when I see our masks in action"
"We now restore 70 masks a year, either completely or partially. For 180 to 250 euros - from which we earn a maximum of 50 euros. We are not interested in making a profit. The tradition must remain affordable for everyone. For me, the best thing is when I see one of our restored masks at a run," says Fabio Trezza.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
