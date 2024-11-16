Wow outfit
Megan Fox wraps baby bump in a hint of nothing
Just earlier this week, Megan Fox revealed that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, musician Machine Gun Kelly. Now, the actress wrapped her baby bump in a hint of nothing for the GQ Men of the Year Awards.
Fox's make-up artist Jenna Kristina shared the hot look, which has nothing to do with the pregnancy style we are used to, on her Instagram profile.
Sexy pregnancy style
And the outfit is really something to behold. The actress wrapped her baby bump in nothing more than skimpy black underwear and a touch of lace. Most of her cleavage and belly were also left uncovered.
Fox also wore a lace veil over her dark mane. Long, red-painted nails underlined the 38-year-old's vamp look.
Offspring with Machine Gun Kelly
Although Fox skipped the red carpet at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles, she had her rather unusual pregnancy look quickly immortalized by photographer Taylor Klipfel before the party, as the video from the shoot shows.
This is Fox's fourth child, but her first with Machine Gun Kelly. Her sons Noah (11), Bodhi (9) and Journey (7) are the result of her marriage to "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green.
Just a year ago, Fox spoke about losing a child by Machine Gun Kelly. "That miscarriage was really tragic for me and left me with a lot of sadness and a lot of grief," she told WWD.
