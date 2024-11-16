Fire in Indian hospital: ten newborns dead

Short circuit cause of the fire

The fire broke out in the hospital's neonatal ward at around 10.30 p.m. local time (6 p.m. CET) on Friday. The news portal "Times Now" reported that another 16 babies were in mortal danger after the fire. According to the broadcaster NDTV, a total of 54 newborns were in the ward when the fire ignited. Initial findings suggest that a short circuit caused the fire.