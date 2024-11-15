This is Vonn’s timetable for her World Cup return

"Have always admired Lindsey"

What Vonn is still capable of after a five-year absence? No one in the Austrian women's speed team, who are flying to Copper Mountain for a training camp at the end of November, dares to say. But the will alone earns runner-up Nina Orlieb great respect. The Vorarlberg native has already had 22 operations in her career and sees Vonn as a role model: "I have always admired Lindsey for her 'never give up' attitude and I am convinced that this is one of the reasons why she is so successful." Standing on a World Cup podium together with the US superstar in the future would be "a childhood dream for me".