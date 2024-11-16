Fire departments prepare for future floods

Drawing the right conclusions

The state is also working at full speed with the fire departments to draw the right conclusions. "We are relying on expertise from theory and practice - in other words, on emergency services who have secured dams and fought floods, as well as on hydrologists and hydraulic engineering experts," says Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. The hydraulic engineering laboratory in Vienna, where up to 10,000 liters of water flow through a test channel every second, plays a central role. This enables extensive analyses to be carried out on river design, torrent control and technical flood protection measures. Aerial photographs taken during the disaster to document the water impact lines and dams will also help.