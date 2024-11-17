Men’s slalom in Levi from 10 a.m. LIVE

Hirscher enjoys reindeer flair once again

Marcel Hirscher's competitiveness in the pole forest will also be answered. The former dominator can certainly count on the spotlight once again when the men's World Cup returns to Lapland (most recently in 2019). He has won here three times (2013, 2016, 2018) and received a baby reindeer sponsorship as a prize. The 35-year-old only arrived on Friday. Getting to know the Finnish snow briefly on Saturday should be enough to acclimatize. The race is "very likely" to be his last in the "home base of Santa Claus", as Hirscher called Levi in a press release.