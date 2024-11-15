Zoo sensation
Special birth: baby giraffe at Schönbrunn!
Schönbrunn Zoo is delighted to welcome a special new addition: a baby reticulated giraffe was born on Thursday night. Zoo Director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck reported on Friday of a "picture-perfect birth", but emphasized the risks associated with the birth of giraffes, as "the young animals fall to the ground from a height of around two meters".
Good news from Schönbrunn Zoo: a small reticulated giraffe was born at the zoo on Thursday night. Due to the critical first days of life, mother and calf are under constant observation.
Team of experts ensures the safety of mother and calf
A team of experts monitors the animals' behavior around the clock using cameras in the giraffe house. The aim is for the parents to raise the animals naturally, as zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck explains.
Not yet visible to visitors
In accordance with natural behavior in the wild, mother and young are temporarily separated from the herd. To ensure a safe start in life, part of the giraffe house has been covered with non-slip stable mats. "Mother and calf are currently staying in this area. They are therefore not yet visible to visitors," said the zoo.
Our primary goal is to allow the animals to be reared naturally by their parents. We must now keep our fingers crossed that the calf continues to develop well.
Tiergartendirektor Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck
In the near future, the calf will be introduced to the rest of the group, including its almost three-year-old sister. "A birth is a great enrichment for the whole group. Young animals keep all herd members on their toes and bring a new dynamic to the group," says Eveline Dungl, curator in charge at the zoo.
Reticulated giraffe is considered a highly endangered species
The birth also has international significance: as a highly endangered species, the reticulated giraffe contributes to European conservation breeding. The zoo underlines the importance of such breeding programs for the long-term protection of endangered species: "Conservation breeding is a central task of modern, scientifically managed zoos in order to secure the existence of endangered species by establishing genetically healthy populations in human care," says Schönbrunn Zoo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
