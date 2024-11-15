Oh, là, là!
Emily Ratajkowski gives Heidi and Leni a run for their money
Hot, hotter, Emily Ratajkowski! The model beauty will be giving Heidi and Leni Klum sexy lingerie competition in the future. The 33-year-old is the new brand ambassador for Intimissimi. And shows right away that she cuts an amazing figure in seductive lingerie!
As the Italian lingerie label has now announced, Emily Ratajkowski is on board as a new brand ambassador. Of course, this was immediately celebrated with a sexy photo series.
Sexy Emily poses in lingerie
For the exciting pictures, the 33-year-old posed in front of a window in a black bustier bra from the "Couture de Nuit" line with matching panties and a delicate lace kimono.
Ratajkowski naturally shared the photos with her fans on Instagram, who couldn't stop raving about them. "The most wonderful woman in the world," sighed one follower, while many others sent hearts and flame emojis.
"Believe in the power of beautiful lingerie"
"I am very happy to be a brand ambassador for Intimissimi," said Ratajkowski, delighted with her new job.
With the partnership with the Italian lingerie label, she wants to inspire women to feel confident and beautiful, Ratajkowski continued.
"Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in an inspiring way, and I'm thrilled to bring this iconic brand to more women," she explained. "I believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make us feel confident and strong, and Intimissimi does this beautifully."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
