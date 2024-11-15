Completely crazy trip around the world ends in Hong Kong

"You'll flinch at some point"

Air travel is difficult for the tall and broad basketball players. How do they arrive at their destination as rested as possible after the long flights? The currently injured captain Matthias Linortner (who will be out for around three months after tearing his Achilles tendon and calf muscle) laughs: "Find a sponsor and fly business class." Söhnel says: "We try to get seats at the emergency exit on every flight. And we never sit next to each other because we're all tall and broad." Murati adds: "A middle seat with a free seat next to it is best. Aisle seats are also okay. But you get the flight attendants' wagons all the time. You'll wince at some point."