Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Team Vienna took off

Completely crazy trip around the world ends in Hong Kong

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 08:21

What began in Japan in the spring will end in Hong Kong next week. Behind the 3x3 basketball players of Team Vienna, which is identical to the national team, lies a completely crazy year on the World Tour. They flew to China on Thursday after experiencing the gigantism in Neom, Saudi Arabia, last weekend. Their realization after the trip around the world: "Vienna is already the leiwandste city."

0 Kommentare

Team Vienna has had an incredible year. As a national team, Nico Kaltenbrunner and Co. won the European Championship title in a dramatic final against Serbia in Vienna in August. On the World Tour, the team played its way to second place in the world rankings with two tournament victories and several top rankings. On Thursday, Team Vienna took off for Shenzhen, where the penultimate tournament of the World Tour will take place this weekend. They will then head straight to the big final event in Hong Kong, the end of their world tour this year (see graphic).

When Team Vienna is back home in Vienna after the final tournament in Hong Kong, it will have traveled over 100,000 kilometers this year. (Bild: Krone Kreativ)
When Team Vienna is back home in Vienna after the final tournament in Hong Kong, it will have traveled over 100,000 kilometers this year.
(Bild: Krone Kreativ)

The Viennese basketball players also have high hopes in Hong Kong. Youngster Nico Kaltenbrunner says: "It's the highlight of the year after the European Championships. We're fired up for this tournament and want to show that we're the best team of the year."

Team Vienna's results so far on the 2024 World Tour

Utsunomiya (Japan) fifth place

Marseille (France) third place

Edmonton (Canada) second place

Almaty (Kazakhstan) first place

Lausanne (Switzerland) eighth place

Debrecen (Hungary) sixth place

Shanghai (China) Sixth place

Wuxi (China) First place

Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Third place

Neom (Saudi Arabia) Fourth place

"Behind me lies the craziest year of my life"
The 24-year-old adds: "I've had the craziest year of my life. It's incredible what we've experienced." Most recently, the team got to know the gigantism in Neom, Saudi Arabia (a settlement project covering an area of 26,500 square kilometers). Nico: "They built apartments there especially for the 3x3 event. Two players lived in each one. They also built a food hall where we all ate. There was also a separate entertainment area for the players."

"I'm always happy when I get home"
Fabio Söhnel, who once played for the Vienna Timberwolves as a junior with current NBA star Jakob Pöltl, says: "It's crazy how cities are built in Saudi Arabia. China is completely fascinating. You get to know a lot of different cultures through the different venues and the other teams that we always live with. But I'm always happy when I get home. Vienna is the liveliest city of all."

This is 3x3 basketball

  • 3x3 is a variant of classic basketball in which two teams of three players play against each other for one basket, instead of 5 against 5 for two baskets as in classic basketball. There is one substitute player.
  • The scoring method is also different: in 3x3, a basket inside the shooting circle counts as 1 point instead of 2 points as in traditional basketball. A shot from outside the shooting circle counts as 2 points instead of 3.
  • In addition, 3x3 is played once for 10 minutes instead of four times for 10 minutes - or until a team scores 21 points. If you have 24 seconds to complete an attack in classic 5-on-5 basketball, you only have 12 seconds on the shot clock in 3x3.
  • Another important difference to classic team basketball is that the ball does not have to be thrown in again after scoring a basket before the game can continue. In 3x3, the ball changes teams immediately after a successful basket and the game continues without interruption or a throw-in. This is another reason why 3x3 basketball is considered a "10-minute sprint".
During Team Vienna's trip around the world, veteran Enis Murati was amazed at the extent to which AI is already being used in China. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
During Team Vienna's trip around the world, veteran Enis Murati was amazed at the extent to which AI is already being used in China.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Edin Bavcic is the team manager. The former 2.10 meter tall basketball player takes care of everything that concerns Team Vienna. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Edin Bavcic is the team manager. The former 2.10 meter tall basketball player takes care of everything that concerns Team Vienna.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

"That's blatant from my point of view"
Veteran Enis Murati, who is currently out of action due to a complicated finger injury, says: "From my point of view, it's amazing how far AI is already being used in China, for example. They already have more AI patents there than the USA. In comparison, Europe is well behind in this respect. Anyone who doesn't jump on this bandwagon will have a hard time."

Nico Kaltenbrunner, Quincy Diggs, Toni Blazan and Fabio Söhnel (from left to right) took a lot of time for the "Krone". (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Nico Kaltenbrunner, Quincy Diggs, Toni Blazan and Fabio Söhnel (from left to right) took a lot of time for the "Krone".
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

"You'll flinch at some point"
Air travel is difficult for the tall and broad basketball players. How do they arrive at their destination as rested as possible after the long flights? The currently injured captain Matthias Linortner (who will be out for around three months after tearing his Achilles tendon and calf muscle) laughs: "Find a sponsor and fly business class." Söhnel says: "We try to get seats at the emergency exit on every flight. And we never sit next to each other because we're all tall and broad." Murati adds: "A middle seat with a free seat next to it is best. Aisle seats are also okay. But you get the flight attendants' wagons all the time. You'll wince at some point."

The currently injured captain Matthias Linortner introduces the four players who are competing for Team Vienna in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
The currently injured captain Matthias Linortner introduces the four players who are competing for Team Vienna in Shenzhen and Hong Kong.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Nico Kaltenbrunner is the emotional package of the team. When he's on fire, he can get the whole team going and he gets loud. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Nico Kaltenbrunner is the emotional package of the team. When he's on fire, he can get the whole team going and he gets loud.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Quinc Diggs is the team's joker. He can decide a game on his own. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Quinc Diggs is the team's joker. He can decide a game on his own.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Toni Blazan is a real all-rounder. He can dribble, shoot, pass and defend. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Toni Blazan is a real all-rounder. He can dribble, shoot, pass and defend.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Fabio Söhnel is the worker. He plods and drills, does a lot of dirty work. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Fabio Söhnel is the worker. He plods and drills, does a lot of dirty work.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

The injured captain on the quartet for China
Nico Kaltenbrunner, Quincy Diggs, Toni Blazan and Fabio Söhnel boarded the plane on Thursday. Captain Matthias Linortner characterizes them as follows: "Nico is an emotional package. When he's on fire, he can get the whole team going and then he gets loud. Quincy is the joker who can decide a game on his own. Toni is the all-rounder. He can do everything, dribble, shoot, pass and defend. And Fabio is the worker who plods and drills all the time, a lot of dirty work. That's a great mix."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf