Groaning under austerity
Left-wing coalition wins parliamentary election in Sri Lanka
In the parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka, the left-wing coalition of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has won a majority in the country's parliament according to partial results. The population is now hoping for better economic conditions.
The National People's Power (NPP) won around 62 percent after more than two thirds of the votes were counted, as data from the electoral commission showed on Friday. This gives the alliance at least 123 seats in the 225-member parliament, giving Dissanayake a free hand for his reform program.
The NPP only held three seats in the previous parliament. The party of the new head of state Dissanayake is the Marxist People's Liberation Front (JVP), which is the most important component of the NPP alliance. Dissanayake dissolved the parliament after taking office in September and called early elections.
End corruption and lower taxes
Dissanayake won the presidential election with promises to end corruption and lower income tax, among other things. Sri Lanka is groaning under a strict austerity program imposed on the country by the International Monetary Fund in return for financial aid. Dissanayake is now seeking a two-thirds majority in parliament in order to stabilize his government and push ahead with the planned reforms and further implement the austerity measures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.