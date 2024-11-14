Retail collective agreement: trade union announces industrial action

Trefelik: Too high a plus would be "too much"

Trefelik regretted that the union was demanding a higher settlement than that offered by the employers. However, "in the current situation, which continues to be characterized by falling sales and rising costs, such a deal would be too much for domestic retail companies. In view of the many closures and insolvencies that we are already seeing in the retail sector and the associated job losses, this cannot be in the interests of the trade union," says Trefelik. The WKÖ is also calling for a fundamental reform of the retail collective agreement.