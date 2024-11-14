Vorteilswelt
"Krone" stoplight

Trench warfare in the ÖFB causes raging fans

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 19:20
0 Kommentare

Respect! Around 170 fans accompanied the national team to the match in Almaty, 5000 kilometers away - never before in the history of international matches has Austria played further east.

Supporters are in need of communication
Team boss Ralf Rangnick did everything he could to keep the strain on his team to a minimum. The four-hour time change was virtually ignored and the stay in Kazakhstan, just 300 kilometers from the Chinese border, lasted just 24 hours. Everything was meticulously planned ...

Nevertheless, the atmosphere before kick-off was tense. Because the internal disputes and trench warfare could not be wiped off the table. Only from the ÖFB itself was no statement to be heard after Rangnick's incendiary speech. The officials muzzled themselves, but the supporters are in need of information.

No one can be blamed in sporting terms
Countless emails fluttered into our editorial office. "How can Rangnick and his players decide who sits on the board?" - "The ÖFB has a problem with officials!" - "The power games should be stopped as soon as possible!" The fans rage, opinions differ widely, the topic polarizes.

The team did not allow itself to be infected by the negative energy. The team completed the compulsory exercise with aplomb, and after the 2:0 win against Kazakhstan, first place in the Nations League is within reach. At least in sporting terms, no one can be blamed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Moizi
Peter Moizi
