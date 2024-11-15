Ex-Landesrat for sure:
“Gondola and world heritage site: would work!”
Is there something in the air? Former provincial councillor Hans Mayr had concrete plans for a Salzburg city cable car. The futuristic construction would not only float in the air - it would also run on rails, without the need to change trains. . .
Ride the cable car along the Salzach instead of standing in a traffic jam on the quay! The vision of a city cable car is once again haunting the city of Mozart after the abrupt end of the billion-euro S-Link project. So is the solution to all traffic problems literally up in the air?
As reported, there have been plans for this for years. "I have had intensive talks with cable car builder Dopplmayr," says former regional transport councillor Hans Mayr. The considerations were well advanced. And: "I was also in contact with Unesco about Salzburg's World Heritage status," explains Mayr. He is certain: "With a few conditions, a city cable car would certainly be possible."
The plans for a cable car were at an advanced stage. The gondola could have transported up to 4,000 people per hour, which no bus could do.
Hans Mayr, früherer Verkehrslandesrat
The ideas at the time sound almost ludicrously futuristic. According to the plans, a large gondola on three cables would have taken people from the airport and exhibition grounds towards the city center. In Mülln, the cable car would then leave the air and continue on rails. "We could have transported between 3,000 and 4,000 people per hour. A bus would certainly never be able to do that," says Mayr.
Salzburg's mayor is no longer a gondola opponent
One critic of the project at the time was the current mayor of Salzburg, Bernard Auinger (SPÖ). He is now not opposed to the plans for a city cable car along the Salzach. "We will present the plans to the city council," he said recently. In an interview with "Krone", City Councillor for Transport Anna Schiester (Greens) is also open to the idea of a cable car.
However, even with the greatest goodwill from politicians, it would still be some time before the first gondola would actually travel over Salzburg. In Vienna, for example, plans for a cable car to the Kahlenberg have been underway for several years.
