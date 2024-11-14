Animal Corner Report
Puppy mafia: The dirty billion-dollar business!
After a Hungarian breeding station near the Austrian border was exposed on Wednesday, animal lovers are up in arms. The lucrative trade in four-legged friends is often based on a system of exploitation, crime and endless animal suffering.
It is not only in the fashion world that trends change depending on the season. For example, "Lilac/Merle" or "Red Brindle" are not the latest bestsellers for handbags, but particularly popular coat colors for pedigree dogs. Border Collies and Australian Shepherds are currently very popular - top prices are being paid for rare shades of color!
"Stinginess is cool" mentality also when buying dogs
But as is usual with shopping, people are also on the lookout for a "bargain" in the sales. To meet this demand, a veritable proliferation of offers has developed over the years. The days when people decided to buy a dog from an experienced and reputable breeder after careful consideration are largely over.
This is because there are sometimes long waiting times at these breeders and you have to make it known whether you have the right qualifications to keep a dog. This is not everyone's cup of tea.
Big business!
The animal welfare organization "Vier Pfoten" does the math: In Austria, the annual demand is 72,000 dogs. An incredible 70 percent of these come from unknown origins. This means that for 50,000 four-legged friends, it is not clear where and under what circumstances they were bred. The most recent case of a Messie breed in Hungary shows how easy it is to breed dogs in an uncontrolled manner and sell them on without any problems.
"According to our calculations, the general market value to cover the annual demand for dogs in Austria is at least 54 million euros, and we are talking about billions across Europe. We estimate the trade in dogs from unknown sources in Austria at 38 million euros," says "Vier Pfoten" employee Julia Eppinger, who is working intensively on this problem.
The point has now been reached where even buyers of dogs from such sources can no longer escape responsibility.
Mafia structures like the drug trade
She speaks of mafia structures and unscrupulous backers who only see the Euro signs shining in the loyal eyes of dogs. The motto is: increase profits at all costs and react immediately to new trends.
The situation in Csönges
- The confiscated dogs are currently being distributed to several aid organizations in Hungary. Whether care places in Austria can be claimed first has to be legally clarified.
- Pfotenzukunft Ungarn" and "Szurkolok az allatokert" are on site and are taking care of the animals.
- Donations of money and goods are urgently needed!
Reproduction stations without end
There are countless locations like the one in Csönges, Hungary, where bitches are treated like birthing machines and their offspring are snatched from them far too early. The animal suffering is included in the calculation of the "breeders". The possible penalties are lenient when compared to other "business models" such as drug or arms trafficking.
Finding a remedy for this issue seems to be a Herculean task, which has so far faced a lot of headwinds and even the highest breeding association in Austria (ÖKV) has been working hard behind the scenes to counteract this. The ball may be in the legislator's court, but it is in the buyer's hands!
Decomposed dog carcasses, countless dead puppies and the almost impossible task of accommodating over 500 confiscated animals at the same time. These are the sad impressions that Hungarian animal welfare activists tell us about the current situation in Csönge.
The "puppy mafia" has once again done a great job and allowed us to look deep into the abyss of the human soul. It will always remain a mystery to me how people can treat living beings so cruelly and at the same time make money from them. The point has now been reached where even buyers of dogs from such sources can no longer shirk their responsibility.
Anyone who does not conscientiously research the origin of their future companion is automatically complicit in this great suffering. In the meantime, even papers from reputable breeding associations are no longer a guarantee that the dog comes from a reputable source.
The "Krone" once again calls for more transparency from all parties involved. Puppies and their parents must be fully registered in the pet database so that their origins can be traced. Conscientious buyers should be able to check with breeders or authorities whether their future companion on four paws is of safe origin. All others who do not take the necessary care when buying animals should be prosecuted in the same way as illegal dealers!
