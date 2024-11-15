City of Oberwart wrestles over budget for 2025

Plan for the future demanded

If the SPÖ has its way, the budget proposal will only be approved if the head of the town presents a plan for the future. Rosner has already let the October 31 deadline set by the SPÖ pass and a new deadline of November 19 has been agreed. "A zero-eight-fifteen set of figures with the lid on and closed is clearly not enough for us. We need to consolidate our finances and, above all, we need a very clear plan as to which projects are to be implemented. Among other things, this is about the redesign of the city center and also about location policy. Where does Oberwart want to go and if the mayor doesn't set the direction, who will?", says SPÖ parliamentary group spokesman Councillor Christian Dax.