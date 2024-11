Social supermarkets are coming under increasing pressure

When Sigrid Wimmer opens the door to the Vinzimarkt in Karl-Morre-Straße in Graz in the morning, the first rush has just passed. Many people come straight away in the morning, as this is when the selection of food and hygiene products is at its widest. "But we make sure that there are always enough goods available," says the manager of the social facility. Fruit, vegetables, sausage, rice, pasta, washing powder and disposable razors are 70 percent cheaper here than in the supermarkets, the quality is very good and there are often only minor flaws such as packaging errors or a short or expired best-before date.