How do you reduce breast size?

A breast reduction makes it possible to create a harmonious size and shape that fits the body better and can often lead to an increased sense of well-being. The aim is not only to reduce the size of the breasts, but also to improve their aesthetic appearance. In a single operation, the nipples are lifted, the areolas are reduced in size and any asymmetries are corrected. In addition, small fat pads in the armpit area and on the lateral breast protrusions can be removed by liposuction, making the entire upper body appear more slender.