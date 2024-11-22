Expert explains
How do you reduce breast size?
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Katharina B. (45 yrs): "I am of normal weight but have very large breasts. How does a breast reduction procedure work, what criteria are necessary and when is an operation covered by health insurance?"
Dr. Sabine Apfolterer, specialist in plastic surgery in Vienna and Baden: Large breasts can be an immense challenge, not only physically but also psychologically. From back and neck pain to whole-body postural problems, eczema in the underbust crease, skin irritation and irritation through to self-esteem problems and feelings of shame. In addition, large breasts massively restrict the choice of clothing, hardly any fashion line takes this issue into account and XL breasts also get in the way of many people who like to exercise.
A breast reduction makes it possible to create a harmonious size and shape that fits the body better and can often lead to an increased sense of well-being. The aim is not only to reduce the size of the breasts, but also to improve their aesthetic appearance. In a single operation, the nipples are lifted, the areolas are reduced in size and any asymmetries are corrected. In addition, small fat pads in the armpit area and on the lateral breast protrusions can be removed by liposuction, making the entire upper body appear more slender.
The operation takes at least 90 minutes, depending on the variant. The pain is mild to moderate. You should take it easy for one to two weeks so as not to disturb the healing process. It is best to support this with a few lymph drainage sessions. After three to six months, you can look forward to a beautiful end result.
Costs can be covered if there is a proven medical need for the procedure. It is important to note that, if approved by the health insurance company, surgery for those with statutory health insurance can only be performed in contracted hospitals and not in private clinics.
