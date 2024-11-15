Win tickets & a VIP trip to Italy

Take part and win

The "Krone" has a great prize for all fans of Italian pop music. We are giving away a trip to Italy to the home town of Al Bano (Albano Carrisi) for two lucky winners and one accompanying person each. This includes the flight (there and back), accommodation in a hotel and a meet & greet with Al Bano. On top of that, the winners will also receive 2x2 VIP tickets for "Amore Italiana" on August 4, 2025 , but that's not all! We are also giving away