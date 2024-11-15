Italian hits
Win tickets & a VIP trip to Italy
Fancy an unforgettable night of pop music in Italy? The "Krone" brings you live to Al Bano & Romina Power! We are also sending two winners and their companions on an exclusive trip to Italy including a meet & greet with Italian pop legend Al Bano.
On August 4, 2025, Mörbisch on Lake Neusiedl will be transformed into a romantic seaside town like on the Adriatic when the top stars of Italian pop, Al Bano and Romina Power, sing their immortal hits on the lake stage at "Amore Italiana - die italienische Schlagernacht". With Pupo (Su di noi), the grater Drupi (Piccola e fragile) and opera singer Rossana Potenza, the supporting program is also "molto bene".
The lake stage in Mörbisch on Lake Neusiedl will become the perfect backdrop for a summer night full of Italian romance on August 4, 2025. At "Amore Italiana - die Italienische Schlagernacht", Al Bano and Romina Power, the undisputed stars of Italo pop, will join other Italo pop legends for an evening full of passion and timeless melodies made in Italy. Accompanied by a live band, they will sing their classics "Felicità", "Sempre Sempre", "Ci sarà" and many other hymns to love and life.
Eternally young Italo evergreens
In addition to these two world stars, other top-class artists will provide goosebump moments. The Italian singer Pupo, known for his hit "Su di noi", will transport the audience to the dream worlds of the 80s with his gentle voice and soulful ballads.
Drupi will bring a special splash of color to the stage with his unmistakable "grater's voice", creating a nostalgic atmosphere with songs such as "Piccola e fragile". The program is rounded off by Rossana Potenza, an opera singer who interprets the great emotions of Italian music in a unique way with her powerful voice and stage presence.
"I am very happy that I have managed to persuade Al Bano & Romina to perform one last time on the Seebühne Mörbisch, and I am all the more delighted that they will be giving a full-length concert at my Italo-Schlagernacht 'Amore Italiana'. Their performance, together with the three exceptional artists Pupo, Drupi and Rossana Potenza in the supporting program, will make the evening an unforgettable experience for all Italo pop fans," says organizer Wolfgang Werner.
Amore Italiana - the Italian pop night
"Amore Italiana - the Italian pop night" will take place on August 4, 2025, 20:00 on the Seebühne Mörbisch.
Take part and win
The "Krone" has a great prize for all fans of Italian pop music. We are giving away a trip to Italy to the home town of Al Bano (Albano Carrisi) for two lucky winners and one accompanying person each. This includes the flight (there and back), accommodation in a hotel and a meet & greet with Al Bano. On top of that, the winners will also receive 2x2 VIP tickets for "Amore Italiana" on August 4, 2025 , but that's not all! We are also giving away
- 25x2 category 5 tickets for "Amore Italiana - die italienische Schlagernacht" on August 4, 2025,
- 7x2 VIP tickets incl. food for "Amore Italiana - die italienische Schlagernacht" on August 4, 2025,
- 3x2 VIP tickets incl. meal and meet & greet with Italian pop legend Al Bano at "Amore Italiana - die italienische Schlagernacht" on August 4, 2025
Simply complete the form below by November 25, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw!
Want to double your chance of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Good Morning" newsletter. All participating subscribers and all those who will be until the closing date will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.