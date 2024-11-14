Season 2 coming in 2025
Lady Gaga to star in series “Wednesday”
Most recently, world star Lady Gaga played Harley Quinn in "Joker: Folie à Deux" alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn, the second leading role. The singer could next be involved in the horror series "Wednesday".
US industry portals are reporting on the casting of the 38-year-old for the second season, which is currently being filmed. However, nothing was initially revealed about her possible role in the Netflix production.
Second season coming in 2025
The hit series "Wednesday", an "Addams Family" spin-off, revolves around the offspring of the family. Jenna Ortega plays the titular lead role.
In the series, Wednesday Addams studies at Nevermore Academy and discovers her superpowers. Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones slips into the role of family matriarch Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán plays the father Gomez Addams. Netflix has announced the second season for 2025.
Oscar for Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 as the lead actress in the musical drama "A Star is Born". She won the Oscar for "Shallow" as best movie song. She then starred in the family drama "House of Gucci".
In "Joker: Folie à Deux", the sequel to the award-winning thriller "Joker" (2019), Joaquin Phoenix returned in the role of failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who lives on the fringes of society as Batman's antagonist in "Joker".
Phoenix and Lady Gaga sing together as Joker and Harley Quinn in the comic adaptation. The soulful songs are in stark contrast to the dark atmosphere in Gotham City.
