Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Season 2 coming in 2025

Lady Gaga to star in series “Wednesday”

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 07:18

Most recently, world star Lady Gaga played Harley Quinn in "Joker: Folie à Deux" alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn, the second leading role. The singer could next be involved in the horror series "Wednesday".

0 Kommentare

US industry portals are reporting on the casting of the 38-year-old for the second season, which is currently being filmed. However, nothing was initially revealed about her possible role in the Netflix production.

Second season coming in 2025
The hit series "Wednesday", an "Addams Family" spin-off, revolves around the offspring of the family. Jenna Ortega plays the titular lead role.

Jenna Ortega returns next year as Wednesday Addams (Bild: © 2022 Netflix, Inc.)
Jenna Ortega returns next year as Wednesday Addams
(Bild: © 2022 Netflix, Inc.)

In the series, Wednesday Addams studies at Nevermore Academy and discovers her superpowers. Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones slips into the role of family matriarch Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán plays the father Gomez Addams. Netflix has announced the second season for 2025.

Oscar for Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 as the lead actress in the musical drama "A Star is Born". She won the Oscar for "Shallow" as best movie song. She then starred in the family drama "House of Gucci".

In "Joker: Folie à Deux", the sequel to the award-winning thriller "Joker" (2019), Joaquin Phoenix returned in the role of failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who lives on the fringes of society as Batman's antagonist in "Joker".

Phoenix and Lady Gaga sing together as Joker and Harley Quinn in the comic adaptation. The soulful songs are in stark contrast to the dark atmosphere in Gotham City.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf