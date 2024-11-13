Vorteilswelt
A first test of power

Trump nominates ultra-right as Attorney General

13.11.2024 23:06

The radical far-right Congressman Matt Gaetz is to become Attorney General in Donald Trump's future US government. This is likely to shake even hard-boiled Republicans.

Gaetz will "protect our borders, dismantle criminal organizations and restore Americans' badly shaken faith and trust in the Department of Justice," Trump announced in a written statement.

Gaetz was one of the members of parliament who chased the then Republican chairman of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, out of office over a dispute about the budget just over a year ago. He was the driving force behind the internal revolt.

Gaetz belongs to ultra-radicals
The 42-year-old lawyer has been one of the ultra-radicals within his Republican faction for years and is a loyal supporter of Trump. He represents right-wing positions and regularly spreads conspiracy theories. He is opposed to abortion, rejects same-sex marriage and opposes aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.

After Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Gaetz blamed "Antifa" (anti-fascist groups) for the violence without providing any evidence.

The Department of Justice plays a key role in Trump's second term. Two reasons stand out: 

  • Firstly, because of the criminal cases brought against himself. Two charges against Trump were brought at federal level by a special investigator appointed by the Department of Justice. Loyalist Gaetz could have the proceedings dropped. 
  • On the other hand, Trump has threatened various political opponents with launching investigations and taking legal action against them. This could also fall to Gaetz in future.

Ministerial posts usually have to be confirmed by the Senate. According to reports, Gaetz's nomination has caused astonishment even among hard-boiled Republicans. Journalists are reporting from the US Capitol that Trump could use the appointment to test how much power he actually has in the party. This is because the US Congressional Ethics Committee is currently investigating Gaetz. He is alleged to have had drugged sex with a minor in 2017. 

