Tyrolean man (60) deliberately set fire to garbage container

Attentive witness

But how did the fire start? "A person gave information that a suspicious man who had been smoking had been in the station building before the fire started," said the police. In the course of the subsequent investigation, the suspect was found in the area of the station. "He was questioned about the facts of the case and admitted that he had deliberately set fire to the garbage bin," said the investigators. However, he did not give any details about the motive. The suspect is a 60-year-old Austrian.