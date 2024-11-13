Drama instead of spectacle?
Danger to life! Doctor warns of Mike Tyson fight
Is a terrible death drama in the making instead of a veritable boxing spectacle when boxing legend Mike Tyson takes on internet star Jake Paul next Saturday? Could it actually be that one of the two fighters will not survive the duel at the AT&T Stadium in Texas (USA)? For renowned physician Stephen Hughes, this is a realistic scenario, as he urgently warns that Tyson is risking his life with the fight!
There is no question that Tyson was once a big name, for years he was considered the best boxer in the world. He won 50 of his 58 professional fights, 44 of them by knockout, and in 1986, at the age of 20 years and 144 days, he was the youngest boxer to win a world heavyweight title.
However, "Iron Mike" is now 58 years old, and he was not necessarily averse to alcohol and drugs throughout his life. Although a comeback against the best boxers in the world at the moment is unthinkable, Tyson is obviously confident of a successful fight against internet star Paul, despite the huge age difference of 31 years.
"... a higher risk of suffering a subdural hematoma!"
However, if medical expert Stephen Hughes, lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, has his way, Tyson is putting his life in danger with his comeback.
In principle, boxers can recover relatively easily from hard punches and also from a knockout, but especially with an older man like Tyson, who was also known to be an alcoholic, "there is a higher risk of suffering a subdural haematoma, i.e. a tear in the veins in the brain, a brain haemorrhage".
According to Hughes in the magazine "The Conversation", the brain loses volume with age and this causes bridge veins to lengthen, making them more susceptible to tears.
"Bleeding from these ruptured veins then leads to a hematoma, an accumulation of blood under the skull that presses on the brain," says Hughes. And this pressure on the brain can lead to confusion, unconsciousness, neurological disability and, in some cases, death.
