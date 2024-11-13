Trial in Graz
Ominous real estate deal with a political background
A former local councillor and an advertiser teamed up to sell a property - but she kept the commission. The woman will soon stand trial in Graz on suspicion of serious fraud.
A few years ago, when a guesthouse in a posh district of Graz was up for sale, a former local councillor teamed up with a Styrian advertiser with close political connections. With her contacts, the man hoped he could sell the disused business building more quickly. The agreement at the time was to share the commission.
The woman actually arranged the sale. But she had probably long since hatched a brazen plan to keep the entire commission for herself. First, she tricked her partner into believing that the commission was still in the trustee's account.
Next, she claimed that the company that had bought the inn had a poor credit rating and could no longer be contacted. Finally, she told the victim that she had brought an action for payment in order to get the money. The outstanding amount was signed shortly after the purchase contract was concluded and the entire commission was transferred to her!
Serious fraud is now under investigation
At this point, the 37,800 euros that her colleague would have been entitled to had long since gone into her own pocket. The public prosecutor's office in Graz has therefore filed a criminal complaint for serious fraud, confirms court spokeswoman Barbara Schwarz. A trial date has already been set for November 22.
