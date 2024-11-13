Terrorists release video of hostage

Mother appeals to Israel's leadership

'Trupanov's mother Jelena, who herself was released in a hostage deal a year ago, said: "I am happy to see that my son is alive and that he is able to survive under the terrible circumstances in captivity." However, she sees despair and hopelessness in his face and is worried about his physical and mental health. Addressing Israel's political leadership, she said: "Look my son in the face and save him, now!"