Vienna General Hospital breathes new life into Klimt

Rejected, looted, burned

Klimt originally painted "Medicine", which was over four meters high, together with "Philosophy" and "Jurisprudence" around 1900 for the then new University of Vienna on the Ring, which ultimately rejected it as scandalous. Private collectors were only too happy to step in and buy the paintings from Klimt. However, they were eventually stolen by the Nazis and stashed away in Immendorf Castle in Lower Austria, which they presumably blew up and set on fire themselves in the final days of the war.