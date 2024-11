“The floods washed horses and cows into cities”

Touching reunions

However, 20 chickens that had to be left behind by animal shelter operators had a stroke of luck. "As they can fly, they survived the flood on beams a few meters above the ground." Injured animals are cared for by volunteers and then returned to their owners. "In Spain, ALL animals have to be chipped. Just the other day we were able to hand a pony back to its owner, many of them with tears in their eyes."