30-year anniversary
How a “witch hunt” launched Schumi’s world career
Michael Schumacher secured his first of seven world championship titles 30 years ago to the day in Adelaide.Williams spoke of a "serious foul". "Witch hunt" triggered the start of Schumi's world career.
What a glorious day it was on November 13, 1994, when the author of these lines climbed into the small plane in Kingscote on Kangaroo Island to board the half-hour flight to Adelaide. There, where a few hours later, the highly dramatic World Championship final thriller between Michael Schumacher in the Benetton and Damon Hill in the Williams, who was only one point behind in second place in the championship standings, would take place. Only a few fleecy clouds clouded the deep blue sky at an air temperature of 21 degrees, 135,000 fans in the grandstands provided the perfect setting ...
But even during the last information walk through the paddock and pit lane, you could feel the crackling in the already tense Australian air. Even six months after Ayrton Senna's fatal accident at Imola, Williams was still in a kind of state of shock - but they sensed a great opportunity to ward off possible "fouls" from Schumacher with the duo of Hill and Nigel Mansell. At Benetton, on the other hand, team boss Flavio Briatore spoke throughout the season of a kind of "witch hunt" against his racing team (including a two-race ban against Schumacher). "It was a thorn in the side of President Max Mosley that a private team, which was also a T-shirt manufacturer, was driving faster than Ferrari, McLaren or Williams."
Hill's damage too great
Then it was finally time. The starting lights turned green. Schumacher and Hill overtook pole-setter Mansell and everything went smoothly. Until lap 36, when "Schumi's" B194 car skidded off the track in the East Terrace corner, hit the barrier wall and bounced back onto the asphalt. Hill sensed his chance, set off on an overtaking maneuver and the two cars collided. Schumacher retired and thought: "Shit, now the title is out the window." Hill dragged his wounds FW16 back to the pits despite a badly damaged suspension. There, technical director Patrick Head tried to save what could be saved with his bare hands. But the damage was too extensive ...
This made Michael Schumacher the first German Formula 1 world champion. While the entire British Isles accused the Kerpen native of a "serious foul", the champion remained cool. "It was a tough battle with Damon throughout the season, but the feeling of being world champion here and now is just fantastic!"
Niki Lauda once said with a smile about Schumacher's dominance in the following years with six more world championship titles: "To have a chance, Michael should be banned from three or four races ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.