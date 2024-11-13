Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

30-year anniversary

How a “witch hunt” launched Schumi’s world career

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 07:07

Michael Schumacher secured his first of seven world championship titles 30 years ago to the day in Adelaide.Williams spoke of a "serious foul". "Witch hunt" triggered the start of Schumi's world career. 

0 Kommentare

What a glorious day it was on November 13, 1994, when the author of these lines climbed into the small plane in Kingscote on Kangaroo Island to board the half-hour flight to Adelaide. There, where a few hours later, the highly dramatic World Championship final thriller between Michael Schumacher in the Benetton and Damon Hill in the Williams, who was only one point behind in second place in the championship standings, would take place. Only a few fleecy clouds clouded the deep blue sky at an air temperature of 21 degrees, 135,000 fans in the grandstands provided the perfect setting ...

But even during the last information walk through the paddock and pit lane, you could feel the crackling in the already tense Australian air. Even six months after Ayrton Senna's fatal accident at Imola, Williams was still in a kind of state of shock - but they sensed a great opportunity to ward off possible "fouls" from Schumacher with the duo of Hill and Nigel Mansell. At Benetton, on the other hand, team boss Flavio Briatore spoke throughout the season of a kind of "witch hunt" against his racing team (including a two-race ban against Schumacher). "It was a thorn in the side of President Max Mosley that a private team, which was also a T-shirt manufacturer, was driving faster than Ferrari, McLaren or Williams."

November 13, 1994: Schumacher's Benetton fought a duel with Damon Hill's Williams. (Bild: picturedesk.com/MELCHERT HARRY / EPA / picturedesk.com)
November 13, 1994: Schumacher's Benetton fought a duel with Damon Hill's Williams.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/MELCHERT HARRY / EPA / picturedesk.com)

Hill's damage too great
Then it was finally time. The starting lights turned green. Schumacher and Hill overtook pole-setter Mansell and everything went smoothly. Until lap 36, when "Schumi's" B194 car skidded off the track in the East Terrace corner, hit the barrier wall and bounced back onto the asphalt. Hill sensed his chance, set off on an overtaking maneuver and the two cars collided. Schumacher retired and thought: "Shit, now the title is out the window." Hill dragged his wounds FW16 back to the pits despite a badly damaged suspension. There, technical director Patrick Head tried to save what could be saved with his bare hands. But the damage was too extensive ...

From Ferrari to Benetton: Gerhard Berger swapped cockpits with "Schumi" in 1996. (Bild: AFP)
From Ferrari to Benetton: Gerhard Berger swapped cockpits with "Schumi" in 1996.
(Bild: AFP)

This made Michael Schumacher the first German Formula 1 world champion. While the entire British Isles accused the Kerpen native of a "serious foul", the champion remained cool. "It was a tough battle with Damon throughout the season, but the feeling of being world champion here and now is just fantastic!"

Niki Lauda in conversation with Schumacher. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/AP)
Niki Lauda in conversation with Schumacher.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/AP)

Niki Lauda once said with a smile about Schumacher's dominance in the following years with six more world championship titles: "To have a chance, Michael should be banned from three or four races ..." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Richard Köck
Richard Köck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf