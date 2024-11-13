How a “witch hunt” launched Schumi’s world career

But even during the last information walk through the paddock and pit lane, you could feel the crackling in the already tense Australian air. Even six months after Ayrton Senna's fatal accident at Imola, Williams was still in a kind of state of shock - but they sensed a great opportunity to ward off possible "fouls" from Schumacher with the duo of Hill and Nigel Mansell. At Benetton, on the other hand, team boss Flavio Briatore spoke throughout the season of a kind of "witch hunt" against his racing team (including a two-race ban against Schumacher). "It was a thorn in the side of President Max Mosley that a private team, which was also a T-shirt manufacturer, was driving faster than Ferrari, McLaren or Williams."