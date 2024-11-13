20 million dollars invested in election campaign

Musk is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and has become firmly intertwined with Trump's inner circle in recent months. The tech titan and richest person in the world has done a lot to earn this position. Up until mid-October alone, he poured around 120 million dollars into the ex-president's election campaign, particularly in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania. He also flooded his more than 200 million followers on his online platform X day after day with calls to vote for Trump and scathing criticism of Democratic rival candidate Kamala Harris.