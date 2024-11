Tyrolean (74) damaged two wooden fences with his car

Shortly after 12 noon, the local man was driving his car on the B189 in the municipality of Tarrenz coming from Nassereith in the direction of Imst. Suddenly, the man lost control of the vehicle for as yet unexplained reasons, veered across the oncoming lane and sidewalk, broke through a wooden fence and drove over the sloping edge of the wall into a wooden fence opposite. "From there, the car was thrown back and came to rest backwards against a wall," said the police.