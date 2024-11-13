Terrible findings
“Mom, I’m healthy and don’t have cancer”
She has lost her hair, but not her zest for life. Four-year-old Melina from the district of Grieskirchen was diagnosed with leukemia. Despite painful treatments, the little patient has not lost her cheerfulness and is fighting bravely against her life-threatening illness.
Melina from the district of Grieskirchen was always a cheerful, lively and healthy girl. But at the beginning of June, her mother Daniela noticed that the four-year-old had a swollen eyelid. "It looked like she had been bitten by gnats," says the 33-year-old, who wasn't worried at first.
After a week, however, the swelling was still there. "It had hardened in the meantime. We suspected that it could be a sty - I read on the internet that it can go away," says the mother.
When Melina's eyelid continued to swell over the following days, Daniela took her daughter to her GP, who referred her to an ophthalmologist. The four-year-old was given an anti-inflammatory ointment, but this did not bring any relief. At the Wels-Grieskirchen hospital, her eyelid was examined in detail using ultrasound. "We had to stay there as an inpatient because they also wanted to check Melina's blood," explains Daniela.
Terrible news
The lab results were a shock. "They said the values didn't match. Then the diagnosis was made: leukemia." Mother and daughter were transferred to the oncology department at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz.
The doctors treating her told Daniela that Melina would have to stay there for 33 days. "We couldn't understand it at first, our daughter was always sporty, did gymnastics and ate healthily. It took me two weeks to seriously realize what this meant," says Daniela. Melina didn't want to know anything about the disease either. "Mom, I don't have cancer, I'm healthy," the girl protested.
Tufts of hair fell out
During chemotherapy, the little patient lost her long, blonde hair: "She lost it in clumps and also got an infection," says her mother.
The hospital stay was extended by another week for mother and daughter. Melina has since learned to accept her illness: "The blood cancer is now part of her life - and she is also happy again."
The four-year-old has a so-called "courage pearl necklace", which is unfortunately getting longer and longer. There is a pearl for every chemo, blood transfusion or other treatment. Five intensive therapy blocks have to be completed. The girl currently has to go to hospital once a week for 24-hour chemotherapy including a lumbar puncture (spinal cord).
No more cuddling with pets
Every time she leaves the hospital, she is so weak that she can't walk alone. At home, everything has to be kept sterile and the drinking water has to be filtered. Melina is not allowed to stroke her beloved rabbits and cats or meet her friends. Her wish: she would like to travel to the sea one day.
Dad Robert (41) is a shift worker. He takes care of the household at home, but also supports his wife and daughter to the best of his ability. Mother Daniela is now Melina's mother, teacher and best friend all rolled into one. Due to the cancer diagnosis, she is currently unable to work as a nursery assistant, which also causes the family financial worries: "The risk of bacteria would be too great."
Please help too!
Dear readers!
If you would like to help in this case, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich under the code word "Blutkrebs" (blood cancer) :
IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002;
BIC: OBLAAT2L
Donors can also choose to be published in the print edition of the "OÖ-Krone". However, if you wish to remain anonymous, please state this explicitly when making your payment.
Your donations are tax-deductible!
The parents firmly believe that their Melina will recover.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
