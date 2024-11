Money back for thousands of PV owners

Grid access fee for green electricity systems - sounds a bit unwieldy, but this fee was paid to the grid operator by everyone who feeds in solar power. And now the Supreme Court (OGH) has retroactively overturned it: the money will be refunded. Around 75,000 Upper Austrians can hope - 140,000 systems went into operation nationwide last year alone. And all owners paid the fee, most of them will get it back, but not all of them. The "Krone" asked who gets how much money and when.