Lindner: “Race for chancellorship already over”

With the agreement on the dates, the SPD and the Greens believe that the way is now clear for negotiations on current legislative procedures. However, the CDU/CSU is putting the brakes on. Parliamentary group leader Merz emphasized that there are only very few decisions that still need to be made quickly. These include referring the bill for the supplementary budget for 2024 back to the Budget Committee. Otherwise, there is still the opportunity for decisions in the week after December 16. "Why should we now help the traffic light, the remaining traffic light, to achieve a majority?" said CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann on ZDF. The compensation for the cold progression in income tax or the increase in child benefit could also be decided retroactively at a later date.