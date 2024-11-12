New election in Germany
Lindner: “Race for chancellorship already over”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is expected to call a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on December 16, thus clearing the way for new elections. The targeted election date is February 23. For FDP leader Christian Lindner, whose dismissal sealed the end of the traffic light coalition, the next chancellor has already been decided.
"I think the race for the chancellorship is actually over," the former German finance minister told the Süddeutsche Zeitung at the economic summit: CDU leader Friedrich Merz will almost certainly be the next chancellor. "But the question is: who will Chancellor Merz govern with? Black-red, black-green? That's all traffic light light." The CDU is a political chameleon, Lindner said. "It always takes on the color of its coalition partners."
Lindner repeated his statement that the FDP, which is currently polling between three and five percent, is aiming for a double-digit result in the new German Bundestag elections on February 23: "Our goal is the ten percent hurdle." The FDP's ambition is to reach double figures for the third time in a row.
CDU leader does not rule out Lindner comeback
If both forecasts come true, the 45-year-old Liberal could make a comeback as a minister. CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has not ruled out Lindner returning to the Ministry of Finance under his chancellorship. "That is realistic if the FDP is so strong that it becomes the governing faction again. But that is solely in the hands of the FDP and not in ours," Merz explained a few days ago.
With the agreement on the dates, the SPD and the Greens believe that the way is now clear for negotiations on current legislative procedures. However, the CDU/CSU is putting the brakes on. Parliamentary group leader Merz emphasized that there are only very few decisions that still need to be made quickly. These include referring the bill for the supplementary budget for 2024 back to the Budget Committee. Otherwise, there is still the opportunity for decisions in the week after December 16. "Why should we now help the traffic light, the remaining traffic light, to achieve a majority?" said CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann on ZDF. The compensation for the cold progression in income tax or the increase in child benefit could also be decided retroactively at a later date.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
