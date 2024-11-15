Feuerschwanz: Very relaxed and suitable for a feast

The German medieval scene is "in our blood", assures the captain. But they also feel connected to the Celtic cultural sphere. This is huge: "Celtic influences come from Ireland, Scotland, but also from France and Switzerland." Henrici seems to be aware that Feuerschwanz is not only loved, but also ridiculed: "If something is different, it is quickly dismissed as children's stuff. But luckily the metal scene is so open-minded that enough people like it." You don't always have to take everything too seriously: "You should stay a bit relaxed," recommends main man Feuerschwanz: "Relaxed, easy-going and suitable for a party."