After Summer's departure

Women’s soccer is under scrutiny in Altach

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 18:25

After the highly surprising "amicable separation" between SCR Altach and women's coach Bernhard Summer on the evening before the Bundesliga match at Bergheim (0:0) last weekend, a lot has been set in motion at Rheindorf. The situation is now to be evaluated and new structures created as a result.

0 Kommentare

"Perhaps we underestimated the topic of women's soccer and the structures that have grown up at FFC Vorderland a little," admits Christoph Längle, Managing Director of SCR Altach Spielbetriebs GmbH. In this role, the 54-year-old is only partially responsible for the women's section - which was only transferred from SPG Altach/Vorderland to the club before this season. Nevertheless, Längle is endeavoring to create new structures. 

Responsibility to be distributed
"In recent weeks, a number of issues have come up that we weren't even aware of before," explains the club veteran, who has played a key role in shaping Altach's fortunes for almost a quarter of a century. One of these points is the sole responsibility of women's sports manager Tobias Thies. "We want to spread that over several shoulders in future."

Altach's head of women's sport Tobias Thies. (Bild: SPG Altach/Vorderland/Selina Meier)
Altach's head of women's sport Tobias Thies.
(Bild: SPG Altach/Vorderland/Selina Meier)

After Thies - who also referees in the Swiss Super League but currently has to take a break due to a ruptured Achilles tendon - recently parted ways with coach Berni Summer following differences regarding the sporting direction, he is now to work with Längle, men's sports director Roland Kirchler and supervisory board member Martin Kessler to determine new paths for the Altach girls.

Altach's men's sporting director Roland Kirchler and managing director Christoph Längle are also working on new structures for the women. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Altach's men's sporting director Roland Kirchler and managing director Christoph Längle are also working on new structures for the women.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Still in the Bundesliga, but with new objectives
One thing is already clear for Längle: "We want to continue playing in the Bundesliga with the women in the future!" Nevertheless, there could be major changes. "We need to check whether we need to change our expectations - whether our goal is still to qualify for a place in the European Cup in an increasingly competitive Bundesliga," said the manager, who has also noticed one or two changes to the team. "I would also like to see more players who identify 100% with Vorarlberg and the club. That has been lost a little."

Synergetic coaching solution
Speaking of lost: After the loss of Summer, assistant coach Jakob Jakob will be in charge of the team for the remaining three games in the fall. As far as Summer's successor is concerned, Längle has an approach: "We are looking for a junior manager. Maybe we can find a solution that includes this position as well as the position of women's coach. That would be an exciting synergy." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
