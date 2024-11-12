Animals neglected
Cat starved to death although it ate a conspecific
A tragic case of animal cruelty was heard at Linz Provincial Court on Tuesday. The 21-year-old owner had locked two cats and a Mongolian desert mouse in her apartment and had not returned for weeks. This resulted in a fine and conditional imprisonment, legally binding.
"My mental state didn't allow me to go into this apartment" - this is how a 21-year-old woman from Linz claimed responsibility for the horrific cruelty to animals. She had kept two cats and a Mongolian desert mouse there. The animals were left to fend for themselves and had neither food nor water.
Animals abandoned for weeks
She no longer knew how long she had abandoned her pets, "maybe a week, maybe two". But it must have been much longer, as the judge emphasized: "Both cats starved to death, although one ate the remains of the other! And the mouse wouldn't have survived much longer either!"
Psychological problems
The unemployed defendant had been presented by the police: "I simply misunderstood the summons, I'm very sorry!" apologized the previously blameless Austrian. She was meek in court and pleaded guilty to all charges. She was undergoing psychological treatment for her problems. "I'm very sorry, the animals really don't deserve this. I don't want any more animals either," she said.
Four months in prison and a fine
After a short trial, the verdict was final: four months' conditional imprisonment and 300 daily fines of four euros, i.e. 1,200 euros. "I promise that this won't happen again!" said the 21-year-old. "I hope so!" came the judge's reply. The verdict is already final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
