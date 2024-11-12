New body
Parliament gets data supervisory authority in January
Austria's parliament will have a data supervisory authority on January 1st. The new body will consist of five people and will oversee data processing in future.
This was announced by the Chancellery on Tuesday. The Austrian legislator established the new committee as a supervisory authority following a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in 2024, according to a press release. From 1 January, the five members will be responsible for data protection in the National Council, the Federal Council, the Court of Audit and the Ombudsman Board.
Gerhard Baumgartner, Christian Bergauer, Philipp Grasser, Sandra Huber and Eva Souhrada-Kirchmayer are lawyers. They were elected for a five-year term following a public tender and will hold the office alongside their professional activities.
This year, the ECJ ruled on which types of personal data may be used for advertising and in which cases. It clarified that certain personal data must be specially protected, that companies may only process what is absolutely necessary and that storage must be limited in time.
The new committee is part of a legislative package that also adapts the National Council's rules of procedure to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and has created an explicit legal basis for the processing of highly sensitive data by legislators.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.