More and more winter vegetables are being grown locally

At 29 percent, Upper Austria has the highest percentage of organically produced vegetables in a federal state comparison, and the trend is rising. This is due to some very successful pioneers who have been gaining experience with the principles and basic values of successful organic farming since the late 1980s. A shining example of this today is the Achleitner organic farm in Pupping, which gives us an insight into its organic farm management and versatile marketing, including the sale of subscription boxes. Other examples include the Stadler farm in Hofkirchen with its "Morgentau-BioGemüse" food retail brand and the Pflügelmeier organic farm in Fraham with its "Pepi's Originale" brand.