Bloody fight on the train ended in court

On the evening of September 6, the two men got into an argument in the dining car of the ÖBB Railjet. "He wanted me to break up with my lover," explains the first defendant. "We were both very drunk. One word led to another." Shortly afterwards, the sparks flew between them. The end: two people covered in blood, a broken nose and a broken bottle neck, which fortunately was only used to threaten the other. At the end of the trial, the defendants waived any compensation for pain and suffering suffered by the other. Because the 24-year-old Syrian already has a previous conviction, he is sentenced to a fine of 1040 euros. The blameless second defendant, who had only defended himself, gets off scot-free.