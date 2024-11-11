Asylum policy tightened:
Netherlands to start border controls in December
Like Germany, the Netherlands will now also start checking cars at its borders again. The aim is to ward off illegal migrants and people smugglers.
The Netherlands wants to start the announced border controls from December 9th. The border police will then deploy mobile teams to ward off "illegal migration and migrant smuggling", announced the radical right-wing Asylum Minister Marjolein Faber in The Hague.
Private border traffic and truck transports should be hindered as little as possible.
Controls initially for six months
According to the minister, the controls will initially last for six months. They were originally due to begin in November.
Sharp criticism from border communities
Border communities had spoken out against the controls. This was a "harmful development" and a "sham solution", they said in a joint statement. They also point out that the German border controls regularly cause traffic jams and accidents. Transport companies complain about increased costs due to delays.
The border controls are part of the government's plans to tighten asylum laws. The four government factions, including the radical right-wing party of populist Geert Wilders, had agreed on this.
Government wants to send refugees back to Syria
The government also wants to declare parts of Syria safe areas and send refugees back there. People without asylum status are to be deported more quickly and refugees with a residence permit are to be housed in modest accommodation such as container apartments. Both chambers of parliament still have to vote on the plans.
