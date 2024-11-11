Accusations of anti-Semitism
Lithuania gets controversial three-party coalition
Just over two minutes after the parliamentary elections, Lithuania already has a new government. However, it is a controversial three-party coalition headed by the Social Democrats.
During the election campaign, the Social Democrats had ruled out an alliance with Nemunas' right-wing populist Dawn, but this is apparently no longer the case. Social Democratic Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, who won the parliamentary elections, signed a coalition agreement with Dawn and the center-left Democratic Union party on Monday. Together, the three-party alliance has 86 of the 141 seats in parliament.
Party leader had to answer for his actions in court
The participation of Nemunas' Dawn in government has caused criticism and outrage both in Lithuania and internationally. The protest party, which became the third strongest party in the vote in October, combines left-wing positions with a right-wing populist program.
However, the main concerns are directed at party leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis, who has attracted attention on several occasions for making anti-Semitic statements. The 42-year-old lost his seat as a member of parliament in the spring as a result and had to stand trial.
Criticism from Israel, Germany and the USA
A rally against the inclusion of Nemunas' Dawn Party in the government is planned before the constituent session of parliament on Thursday. There has also been criticism from representatives of Israel, the USA and Germany. In a letter to the ambassadors of the EU and NATO countries as well as Israel, Zemaitaitis, who is not intended for a government post, affirmed that he does not hold any anti-Semitic views.
Only technocrats instead of ministers?
Apparently, however, no other party members will receive ministerial posts either. President Gitanas Nauseda has announced that no members of the Dawn party will be appointed as ministers in the next government. In Lithuania, ministers are appointed and dismissed by the president on the recommendation of the head of government. It could be that the party will now nominate technocrats.
