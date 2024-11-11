Forum
Which carnival costume will be the hit this season?
On 11.11. at exactly 11:11 am, as every year, carnival begins. After dressing up in fancy dress just a few days ago for Halloween, the next opportunity is just around the corner with the carnival season. Are you planning to dress up and which carnival costume will be the hit this season?
Here in Austria, the Villach carnival in Carinthia is a household name and this year marks its 70th anniversary. In addition to the jokes and doughnuts, the costumes are also the focus of the revelers during the "foolish season". It's no longer just children who dress up, more and more adults are taking the time to organize their own carnival parties and impress guests with their costumes.
If you think back to previous years, you can probably come up with various ideas for a fancy dress costume.
Initial ideas from the community
- One could appear as an Excel spreadsheet, a witty allusion to the SPÖ debacle in the election for party leader.
- Perhaps the deposit bottle will also be the new carnival craze, now that plastic bottles and drinks cans will soon be subject to a deposit.
- We have also received a few comments in which dressing up as a little rider with a stick horse is considered a good idea. What do you think they are alluding to?
What disguises come to mind when you think of carnival? Are you planning to dress up or are you not a fan of carnival? If you had to sum up the year 2024 in the form of a costume, which one would you choose? We look forward to hearing your ideas in the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
