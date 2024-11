Life imprisonment for brutal murder of girlfriend

In March 2023, a 31-year-old man killed his girlfriend in Raaba, south of Graz, during an argument by kneeling on her neck and suffocating her. The public prosecutor spoke of "prolonged, massive violence" that led to the woman's death. The defendant confessed. "He is terribly sorry, he didn't mean to kill her," emphasized the defence lawyer. "It doesn't matter what I say", added the Carinthian, who has several previous convictions, "nobody will bring her back".