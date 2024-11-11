This is how nasty Johnny Depp tried to trick Don Johnson

The "Miami Vice" hero had lived in Colorado in the 90s, just around the corner from the famous author Hunter S. Thompson. The author of the cult novel "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" had already been a close friend of the young Depp at the time, who also later took on the leading role in the film version of the drug adventure comedy. When Johnson had some friends over in 1994, he called his famous neighbor: "I asked if he had any weed for me. Of course he did, and he had a lot of it. I told him I'd come over and pick some up because I had some people at my house."