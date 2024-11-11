Crass story
This is how nasty Johnny Depp tried to trick Don Johnson
With advancing age - and probably also because of the scandalous marriage and court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard - he has become quieter. But in his younger years, Johnny Depp not only got pretty wild, he also played pranks on his colleagues that went far beyond the boundaries of good taste.
Don Johnson revealed on the talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that 30 years ago he only escaped a really nasty "banger" from the young Johnny by chance.
The "Miami Vice" hero had lived in Colorado in the 90s, just around the corner from the famous author Hunter S. Thompson. The author of the cult novel "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" had already been a close friend of the young Depp at the time, who also later took on the leading role in the film version of the drug adventure comedy. When Johnson had some friends over in 1994, he called his famous neighbor: "I asked if he had any weed for me. Of course he did, and he had a lot of it. I told him I'd come over and pick some up because I had some people at my house."
"Shock of his life"
Johnson didn't know that the future "Pirate of the Caribbean" was visiting Thompson. Luckily for him, the series star spontaneously decided not to drive himself after all, but to send his assistant for him: "When my assistant drove up the driveway to the villa and got out, Hunter and Johnny suddenly jumped out of their hiding place with their guns drawn. They yelled, die motherfu...and started shooting." There were only blanks in the guns. But Johnson's assistant didn't know that and experienced the shock of his life: "The poor guy peed his pants in fear."
Johnson remained friends with the journalist until Thompson's death in 2005: "I appreciated him immensely and learned an incredible amount from him." The 74-year-old Hollywood veteran didn't say a word about his relationship with Depp ...
