MTV EMAs 2024
Rita Ora turned up in a bold dress made of hair extensions!
Rita Ora knows how to turn heads - and she proved it once again at the MTV European Music Awards 2024. The singer, who hosted the show, caused a stir on the red carpet with her spectacular outfit: her dress was made of real hair extensions!
The dress by Ashi Studio from the Fall 2024 couture collection, in which she posed alongside her husband Taika Waititi on the red carpet before the show, was a rebellious couture masterpiece that fell somewhere between haute couture and real hair magic.
The countless horsehair pieces were attached to a metal-framed corset and a huge organza skirt that cascaded across the carpet like a wave with her every move.
The hair extensions created an amazing effect: they moved with Rita, and each twist revealed new dimensions to the look.
Ora posted pictures on Instagram to show the effect of the dress.
Didn't keep the dress on
While Ora hosted the show, in which Taylor Swift emerged as the big winner with four awards, she didn't keep the dress on, however, but kept showing up on stage in other outfits.
Tribute to Payne
During the show, she paid tribute to the late One Direction member Liam Payne, who died last month in a fall from the balcony of a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires.
He was 31 years old. "He was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a big part of your world and everyone here tonight," she said, visibly moved. Rita Ora had collaborated with Payne on the song "For You" in 2018.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
