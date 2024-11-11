Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

MTV EMAs 2024

Rita Ora turned up in a bold dress made of hair extensions!

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 11:45

Rita Ora knows how to turn heads - and she proved it once again at the MTV European Music Awards 2024. The singer, who hosted the show, caused a stir on the red carpet with her spectacular outfit: her dress was made of real hair extensions!

0 Kommentare

The dress by Ashi Studio from the Fall 2024 couture collection, in which she posed alongside her husband Taika Waititi on the red carpet before the show, was a rebellious couture masterpiece that fell somewhere between haute couture and real hair magic. 

The countless horsehair pieces were attached to a metal-framed corset and a huge organza skirt that cascaded across the carpet like a wave with her every move.

Rita Ora (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Rita Ora
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Rita Ora (Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA)
Rita Ora
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA)
Rita Ora (Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA)
Rita Ora
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA)

The hair extensions created an amazing effect: they moved with Rita, and each twist revealed new dimensions to the look. 

Ora posted pictures on Instagram to show the effect of the dress.

Didn't keep the dress on
While Ora hosted the show, in which Taylor Swift emerged as the big winner with four awards, she didn't keep the dress on, however, but kept showing up on stage in other outfits. 

Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024 (Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024 (Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024 (Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024 (Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024 (Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)
Rita Ora at the MTV EMAs 2024
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Doug Peters / PA / picturedesk.com)

Tribute to Payne
During the show, she paid tribute to the late One Direction member Liam Payne, who died last month in a fall from the balcony of a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires.

Rita Ora paid tribute to the late Liam Payne in a black dress. (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Oli SCARFF)
Rita Ora paid tribute to the late Liam Payne in a black dress.
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/Oli SCARFF)

He was 31 years old. "He was a big part of the MTV world and my world and I think a big part of your world and everyone here tonight," she said, visibly moved. Rita Ora had collaborated with Payne on the song "For You" in 2018.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf