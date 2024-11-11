Vorteilswelt
Thousands flee

Philippines hit by cyclone for the 4th time in 4 weeks

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 11:22

For the fourth time in a month, the Philippines have been hit by a tropical cyclone. Thousands had to flee from Typhoon "Toraji" on Monday, which hit the island state near the city of Dilasag around 220 kilometers north-east of the capital Manila, according to the weather service.

The weather service warned of strong winds, heavy rain and an impending storm surge in the north of the country. "Trees are falling and the power has been out since yesterday," reported the head of civil defense in the city of Dinalungan, not far from Dilasag.

Around 7,000 people were evacuated to safety from the coast and from areas at risk of flooding and landslides in the provinces of Aurora and Isabela, according to rescue workers. Aurora and Isabela were affected by the typhoon first. "Toraji" then moved further into the mountainous interior of the Philippine main island of Luzon.

Rescue workers are doing their best. (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Rescue workers are doing their best.
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

2500 villages evacuated
The government had ordered the evacuation of 2500 villages as a precautionary measure. According to the authorities, fallen trees and electricity pylons blocked several major roads. Schools and government offices were also closed in severely affected areas.

Tropical storms "Trami", "Kong-rey" and "Yinxing" have already hit the Philippines in the past four weeks. A total of 159 people died as a result and there was massive destruction.

Climate change worsens the situation
After "Toraji", the next tropical depression could reach the region as early as Thursday, as meteorologist Veronica Torres told the AFP news agency. This could be followed next week by tropical storm "Man-yi", which is currently still located east of Guam in the Pacific.

Storms often occur in the region at this time of year. Climate change is contributing to these storms forming closer and closer to the coasts, increasing in strength more quickly and staying over land for longer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

