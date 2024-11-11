All or nothing
Trump as an opportunity? Kiev for “strength and diplomacy”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called for a combination of military strength and diplomatic efforts. He is indirectly addressing Donald Trump, whose victory is viewed more positively in Kiev than many think.
"We understand very well that diplomacy has no perspective without strength," said Selenskyj in his evening video address on Sunday. "But without a clear understanding of diplomatic goals, weapons alone will not be enough. That's why strength and diplomacy must go hand in hand."
Trump's victory as an opportunity?
This is the only way to secure lasting peace and prevent a repeat of wars like the one between Russia and Ukraine. His words can be understood as a message to Donald Trump, who spoke to Vladimir Putin on the phone without informing Kiev.
According to Ukraine, it has begun preparations for a meeting between Zelensky and the US President-elect. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at a joint press conference with EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell in Kiev on Sunday.
"The dialog between Trump and Selenskyj has already been established," he said, referring to the most recent telephone conversation between the two politicians a few days ago. "We are open to further cooperation."
Trump and Zelensky last met in New York at the end of September on the fringes of a trip to the USA by the Ukrainian president. On that occasion, Zelensky presented the Ukrainian peace plan to Trump, which at its core envisaged "peace through strength", Sybiha recalled.
Now it's all or nothing
Key points of this plan include further Western arms deliveries to Kiev and an invitation to join NATO in the near future. Trump's election victory has global consequences. According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine hopes that this will give it a chance to speed up the path to a just peace.
However, following Trump's entry into the White House on January 20, Kiev must fear that US military support could be drastically reduced or even discontinued. The Republican recently went one better, claiming that he would be able to resolve the conflict before he takes office. Only he himself knows exactly what that means at the moment.
"President Biden will have the opportunity over the next 70 days to make it clear to Congress and the new administration that the United States should not withdraw from Ukraine and that a withdrawal from Ukraine would lead to more instability in Europe," Biden's security advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS, for example.
According to reports, Kiev sees Trump's victory as an opportunity to leave the US government's previous "piece by piece" strategy behind. The billions in aid approved by Joe Biden have been repeatedly described as a "slow death". Too much to die. Too little to make real progress. Under Trump, the motto is: all or nothing ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
